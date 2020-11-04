Semler Scientific (SMLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMLR opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

