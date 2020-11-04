Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

SRG stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $45.70.

In other news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

