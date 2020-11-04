Sessia Price Hits $0.0876 on Top Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Sessia has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $611,383.96 and approximately $336,838.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Coineal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,216 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

