Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,441,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,669,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

