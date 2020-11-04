Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,105,000 after buying an additional 158,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,972,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $189,142,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $409.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

