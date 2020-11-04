Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA FAS opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

