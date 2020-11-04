Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 240,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 82,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VKQ opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

