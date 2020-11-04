Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Mplx stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.93. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.