Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 4,629,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

