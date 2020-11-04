Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $251.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

