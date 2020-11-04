Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

