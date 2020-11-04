Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $313.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.74 and its 200 day moving average is $323.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

