Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

