Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

