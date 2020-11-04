Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InMode by 58.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,099 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

