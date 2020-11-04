Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

FFC opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

