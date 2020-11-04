Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $135.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

