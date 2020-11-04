Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

