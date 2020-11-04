Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cigna by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $210.24 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.96.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

