Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 85.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

