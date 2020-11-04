Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 630,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 163,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

