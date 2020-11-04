Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

