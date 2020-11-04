Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

