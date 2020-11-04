Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE VLO opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.