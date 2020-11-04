Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

