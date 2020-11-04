Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.