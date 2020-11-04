Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 67,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.