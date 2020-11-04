Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.67. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

