Short Interest in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Increases By 11.5%

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 889,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 36.26%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.