Short Interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Grows By 15.0%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CWEN.A opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.