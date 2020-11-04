Short Interest in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Decreases By 13.7%

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 3,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,462,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 156.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 935,760 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 71.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 324,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 350.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 326,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

