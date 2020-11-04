Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Grows By 14.9%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 67.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 85,109 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

