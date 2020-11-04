Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Grows By 15.4%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

