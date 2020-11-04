Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Grows By 15.1%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $602,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

