Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Rises By 15.1%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 683,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

