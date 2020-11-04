Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Drops By 16.8%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGJI opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.14. Kingold Jewelry has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.