Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Drops By 16.8%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KGJI opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.14. Kingold Jewelry has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
About Kingold Jewelry
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.