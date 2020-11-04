Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Expands By 14.3%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,714,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 2,374,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,524.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KWG Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

KWGPF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management. The company's properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls.

