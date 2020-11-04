Short Interest in Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Increases By 14.5%

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Mandom has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

