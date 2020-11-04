Short Interest in Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Drops By 15.6%

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

MEGGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Investec raised Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

