Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Declines By 16.9%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of M&G from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. M&G has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

