Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Expands By 11.5%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 531,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after acquiring an additional 101,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,961. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

