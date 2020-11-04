Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expands By 11.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 36.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OTRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

OTRK traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 221,154 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

