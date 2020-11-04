Short Interest in (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Grows By 11.5%

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised (RDS.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. (RDS.A) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.