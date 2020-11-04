Short Interest in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Grows By 15.1%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

INT opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

INT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2,893.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

