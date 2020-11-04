SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $25.32

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $24.20. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 964,088 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SIG plc (SHI.L) from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. SIG plc (SHI.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.29 ($0.84).

Get SIG plc (SHI.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.50. The firm has a market cap of $309.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

SIG plc (SHI.L) Company Profile (LON:SHI)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.