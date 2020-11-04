Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

