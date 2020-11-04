SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.