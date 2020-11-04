Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.67 ($93.73).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €68.90 ($81.06) on Wednesday. Sixt SE has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

