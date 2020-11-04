Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given a €86.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.67 ($93.73).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €68.90 ($81.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.53. Sixt SE has a 12-month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 12-month high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

