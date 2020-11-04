Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 163,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.